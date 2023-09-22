Delta pastor escapes lynching over dead lady discovered in his house

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

There’s tension in Agbarha-Otor community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, after the remains of a young were reportedly found in the house of a cleric in the area.

It was learned that the remains of the yet to be identified girl were discovered in the pastor’s house on Friday morning.

Our source said that the cleric, whose church is located on Onomuke Street, butchered the young girl with a machete after destroying his father’s shrine in the community.

Though the report was sketchy, it could not be ascertained why the pastor did it.

It took the timely of arrival security agents attached to Agbarha-Otor B’ Division, to save the suspect from lynching by a mob.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, contacted to confirm the report, was unreachable at the time of filling the report.