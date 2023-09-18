Delta: Otuaro commends Oborevwori’s achievements

Immediate past Deputy governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, popularly known as KBO, weekend, hosted an intimate gathering with close associates and members of the KBO Political Vanguard.

During the event, the principal of the KBO Political Vanguard while addressing members of the KBO family from all three senatorial districts of Delta State and beyond, expressed his gratitude to God for the blessings bestowed upon them and thanked them for their continued support of the PDP and the Governor Sheriff-led administration. He also urged everyone to place their trust in the current administration and to actively contribute to the vision of a prosperous Delta.

Reflecting on the state’s progress, Otuaro remarked, “I am optimistic that the Governor Sherrif-led government will build on the progress made by the H.E. Sen. Dr. Authur Okowa’s government that I was an integral part of. It suffices to say that Delta State will witness a transformative era under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.”

Otuaro also emphasized the forward-thinking approach of Governor Sheriff. Noting and concluding his address, Otuaro called on all Deltans to rally behind the Governor, stating, “The initiatives started by the Governor are commendable. I urge all Deltans, especially the political class, to support and be patient with him. I am certain that the dividends of democracy will be equitably distributed to all.”