Delta Guber: Tribunal strikes out Gbagi’s petition against Oborevwori 

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Friday, dismissed the petition brought before it by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, Olororun Kenneth Gbagi, challenging the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Gbagi, in his petition, had also challenged the qualification of those that contested with him in the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

The three-member tribunal panel headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu,

in it’s judgment, dismissed the petition in it’s entirety.

It held that the petitioner was unable to marshal serious evidence capable of dislodging the Oborevwori’s victory.