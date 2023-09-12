Delta govt awards N78bn flyovers, road expansion contracts to Julius Berger

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Delta Government Tuesday, approved the award of construction of three flyover bridges and road expansion contracts to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited in the Warri/Effurun megalopolis at the cost of N78 billion.

It said the four projects would have a duration of 27 months and December 2025 as a probable date of completion.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr Fred Edafiogho, made the disclosure at Government House, Asaba, while briefing newsmen on some decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The contracts, he said, are the design and construction of flyover bridge at Enerhen junction to Marine Gate as well as study, design and construction of road expansion and improvement works on the section of the DSC/NPA Expressway from Effurun roundabout to DSC roundabout including construction of a 3/4 Cloverleaf interchange at the existing Effurun Flyover Bridge as well as two pedestrian bridges.

He said the othere are the design and construction of flyover bridge at PTI junction and DSC roundabout along the Effurun/Patani, East-West highway, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area.

Edafiogho noted the approval of the contracts were aimed at solving the gridlock often experienced in the twin cities.

He explained that the road expansion works on the DSC/NPA Expressway would provide two lanes of restricted carriageway at the centre for through-traffic and another two lanes of service road in each travel direction bring the current capacity of the road from four lanes to eight lanes.

According to him, side drains would be provided along the stretch to convey stormwater to the swamp that runs beside the road and pipeline in addition, provide free flow of traffic for a distance of 4.359km with cloverleaf interchanges and U-turns allowing for unimpeded flow.

The State Commissioner for Works, (Highways and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze, noted that the approval of the projects

Governor Oborevwori was in fulfillment of his promise to give Warri/Uvwie a face lift.

He said the decision to choose Julius Berger was due to their experience and competitive pricing in relation to the quality of works and timely delivery of projects.

Also speaking, State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije explained that the state government would make 25 percent advance payment of N19.5 billion with the balance paid through an ISPO for 30 months.

On his part, Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) Mr. Charles Aniagwu noted that Governor Oborevwori was deeply worried about the deplorable state of federal roads across the state.

He disclosed that the state Executive Council had directed the Ministries of Works (Highways and Rural Roads) to carry out remedial works on federal roads, particularly the Asaba-Benin Expressway and the Agbor-Eku Road so as to make them more motorable for road users.