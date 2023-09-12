Delta Govt awards N78bn contract for flyovers in Warri, Effurun

Delta State Government has approved the award of contracts worth N78 billion to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited for the construction of three flyover bridges and road expansion in the Warri/Effurun megalopolis.

This was part of decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday in Asaba.

Briefing journalists at the end of the Exco meeting, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr Fred Edafiogho said approval of the contracts were aimed at solving the gridlock often experienced in the twin cities.

He said the contracts included the design and construction of flyover bridge at Enerhen junction to Marine Gate; study, design and construction of road expansion and improvement works on the section of the DSC/NPA Expressway from Effurun roundabout to DSC roundabout including construction of a 3/4 Cloverleaf interchange at the existing Effurun Flyover Bridge as well as two pedestrian bridges.

Others are design and construction of flyover bridge at PTI junction and DSC roundabout along the Effurun/Patani, East-West highway, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area.

Mr Edafiogho further said that the project road expansion works on the DSC/NPA Expressway will provide two lanes of restricted carriageway at the centre for through-traffic and another two lanes of service road in each travel direction bring the current capacity of the road from four lanes to eight lanes.

He said side drains would be provided along the stretch to convey stormwater to the swamp that runs beside the road and pipeline in addition to provide free flow of traffic for a distance of 4.359km with cloverleaf interchanges and U-turns allowing for unimpeded flow.

He added that the four projects have a duration of 27 months with probable completion date of December 2025.

Commissioner for Works, (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze said Governor Oborevwori’s approval of the projects was in fulfillment of his promise to give Warri/Uvwie a face lift.

He said the justification for choosing Julius Berger was due to their experience and competitive pricing in relation to the quality of works and timely delivery of projects.

Also speaking, State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije said the contract was worth N78 billion while the state government would make 25 percent advance payment of N19.5 billion with the balance paid through an ISPO for 30 months.

Also speaking during the briefing, the Commissioner for Works in charge of Rural and Riverine Roads, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was deeply worried about the deplorable nature of federal roads across the state.

Mr. Aniagwu disclosed that the state Executive Council had directed the Ministries of Works (Highways and Rural Roads) to carry out remedial works on federal roads, particularly the Asaba-Benin Expressway and the Agbor-Eku Road with a view to making them more motorable for road users in the state.