Delta: Ewu community protests approval of lkolo as king

Ewu people protesting and rejecting the Delta state imposed king, Chief Clement Ikolo

By Etop Ekanem

The people of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South local government area of Delta state, during a peaceful protest, rejected the alleged approval of Chief Clement Ikolo by the Delta State Government as Ewu traditional ruler.

The Ewu people embarked on the protest following a recent approval of Chief Clement Ikolo by the Delta State Executive Council meeting held last Wednesday at the government house, Asaba, headquarters of Delta state, saying it is unacceptable to have Chief Clement Ikoro as their king.

Spokesman of Ahanvwa kingmaker’s family ruling house, Chief Anthony Okagbare, said Ewu is a peace-loving kingdom and that they are not known for any form of violence except there is an action that wants to truncate its tradition, which this is one of such.

Okagbare said he was out of town and he got a call that there was an announcement from the Delta State Executive Council that one Clement Ikolo has been approved as the king of Ewu Kingdom which is totally against the tradition of Ewu Kingdom.

Speaking further, Chief Okagbare said, “The edit of 1979 spelled it out clearly that it is only the Ahanwa ruling house that has the power and authority to crown King in Ewu, and it must be done according to the tradition and edit with all parties taking oath that whatever decisions taken by the family is final.

“We did everything to the satisfaction of all the communities and clans that make up the kingdom. After every process, His Royal Majesty, Bernard Awarieta was crowned on the 20th of May, 2021 and he has been performing all the necessary traditional rites since then.

“The kingdom has only one king and he is no other person but His Royal Majesty, Bernand Awarieta and he has attended several committees set up by the state government. They were only waiting to be given Staff of Office, only to hear that Okolo was confirmed as king of where? We have our king, Awarieta, Ikolo can be a king in Olomu.

“We are saying that we cannot accept the decision from the state executive council meeting because it’s against the wishes and desires of Ewu people. We will not take it likely with any person who wants to truncate the age-long tradition of Ewu Kingdom for peace to reign.

“What we are saying is that the government should reverse its earlier decision for peace which is in the More Agenda of Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori. So the Ahanwa family’s decision made to government is final, it is final according to the edit, as whatever decision the Ahanwa family takes is binding on all. Government is not to select a king for us (Ewu).

“We have done our work peacefully, and sent to government for approval. There is nowhere a government chooses a king for any kingdom.

“Anybody trying to truncate our tradition, our gods will surely visit them. HRM Awarieta has been performing all the rites this year and even in 13 days time, we will have our festival in which he will be performing the festival rites. So the government should do the needful.”

The Ahanwa youth speaker, Mr. Omote Godwin Otogidi said he is from Ahanwa kingmakers family, Ewu kingdom, that HRM Awanrieta won the election contested by over seven persons and was crowned as the king.

Otigidi said it was shocking to a lot of people that the Delta state government sat and cleared one Clement Ikolo as Ewu king, saying Clement Ikolo is not from Ewu kingdom, that all he has been doing is using his brother who is a former commissioner and close person to the governor from Olomu.

Speaking further, Otigidi said, “Chief Clement Ikolo can never be our king. Governor Oborevwori should reverse his decision on the kingship and hand it over to the rightful person, HRM Benard Awarieta, and l expect Delta government to come up with a fact-finding committee to look into the issues and reverse its decision.

“Since Awarieta has been crowned the king by our people, he has been participating in all traditional activities in the kingdom. Even the festival coming up in September, he will be the one to participate.

Why didn’t Chief Clement Ikolo drive straight to Ewu community after his kingship had been approved by the state executive council, instead he went to Olomu since he knew Ewu people are not ready to accept Chief Ikolo as their king.

One of the contestants during the election, Mr. Independent Asawadegha, said they were eight in numbers that contested the kingship and that they were all given oral interview, and while seven of us failed HRM Bernard Awarieta emerged as the King of Ewu kingdom. On this, Ewu has only one king.

He said the governor’s approval of Ikolo as Ewu king is not acceptable by Ewu kingdom.