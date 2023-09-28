Delta CP urged to investigate alleged murder by Police Inspector’s son

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—The Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Wale Abbas, has been urged to investigate the murder of Mr Onyebuchi Emeka around the Police Area Command in Warri, allegedly by the son of an Inspector of Police and ensure he was brought to book.

Vanguard gathered that the son of the police officer allegedly stabbed Emeka with a knife over a slight disagreement last week and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ojumude Bishop and others of the Nigerian Civil Rights Council, CRC, in a statement, yesterday, enjoined the police commissioner to ensure justice for the deceased and his bereaved parents.

They alleged that the son of the police officer had disappeared since his alleged action.

Others also calling for justice were Oritsema Ejo, Gabriel Omorere and Israel Joe.