Delta Commissioner, Agbateyiniro inaugurates committee to review, align Ministry’s policies

Delta State Commissioner for Youth, Comrade Agbateyiniro Weyinmit has inaugurated a committee to review and align previous ministry’s policies and programmes to the M.O.R.E. agenda of RT Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Government.

The inauguration which took place on Tuesday at the ministry’s conference hall, Professor Chike Edozie Secretariat, Asaba, Delta State with members drawn from all works of life, is saddled with the responsibility of reviewing and aligning all previous Youth Ministry’s policies and programmes to the M.O.R.E agenda.



According to the Commissioner, the committee is to review the current Ministry of Youth Development Programmes – successes, challenges and areas of possible improvement and to review the existing National Youth Policies and its domestication and also align it with the actualization of the M.O.R.E. agenda.



He said the committee is to revise the National Youth Policy (2019-2024) and its strategic Thrust, the Nigeria Youth Employment Action Plan (2021-2024) and its strategic line of actions and also to identify appropriate innovative strategies and recommendations that will enable Delta State Youth fulfill their aspiration and potentials.



While thanking the committee members for making themselves available to be selected for the job, he said their experiences in their various works of life should be employed to bring out the best from the youths of the state.



“The primary reason for which we are here is to inaugurate a committee that will help us review all previous existing Programmes and policies of this Ministry and align them with the M.O.R.E. agenda of our principal, RT Hon (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori, the Executive Governor of Delta State”.



“Like we said in our inaugural address, we said that this ministry is ministry for all. Our doors are opened and everyone is welcomed onboard. If you know you have anything to offer in terms how we can advance the course of Youth Development in the state; just bring them onboard”.



” Before today’s inauguration, we inaugurated one committee and that committee is saddled with the responsibility of helping us to map out all the youth bodies in the state; be it institutional, religious, communal, faith based, professional and all of that. That committee is already working and has two weeks to submit its reports”.



“After mapping out all the youth bodies in the state, the next to do is to look at the existing Policies of this ministry on youth and see how we can harmonize them with the M.O.R.E. agenda. It is intended that when these two reports are ready, we will now move into the field to do strategic youth engagement”

” The responsibilities of these committees are very strategic to what we are going to do. With the quality of persons drafted into these committees, we hope that you will indeed, not only do this ministry proud, you are going to do the entire state very proud”, he said.



The seventeen member committee include Mr. Emuakpeje Emmanuel as chairman, Comrade Dere Jarikpe as Secretary, Mr. Ogagan Aghogho, Comrade Uche Odili, Comrade Frank Pukon, Comrade Emeke Asiwe, Mr. Ebunu Oghenekohworho, Mr. Omaenikun Eyefeogharan Anthony, Dr. Adishi Eric and Rev. Daniel Oruma as members.



Others include Comrade Collins Okonkwo, Mr Odibeli Emeka, Mr. Chiedozie Onyekwu, Hon. Gloria Obuseh (Youth Parliamentarian), Miss Favour Efekoda, Dr. Fred Adigwu and RT Hon George Ohoekevwo (Youth Parliamentarian) as members.