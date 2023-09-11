Delta Assembly passes N166.5bn supplementary appropriation bill

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

Delta State House of Assembly has passed the Additional Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N166.5 billion for the year ending December 31, 2023, forwarded to it by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The N166.5 billion is made up of N46.3 billion as additional recurrent expenditure and N120.2 billion as additional capital expenditure.

The bill was read the third time and passed on the floor of the Assembly at its plenary presided over by the Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor.

Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi, noted that the additional supplementary appropriation bill became necessary as it would enable the current administration continue to deliver on its MORE agenda as well as kickstart some other critical projects.

He stressed that early passage of the bill would fast track the completion of some ongoing projects, including roads, across the three senatorial districts in the state.

In their contributions, Emmanuel Sinebe, Perkins Umukoro, Charles Emetulu and Ferguson Onwo, highlighted the gains of the additional budgetary allocation to some ongoing critical projects in the state as well as awards of new ones.

Speaker of the House, Guwor, said the House has again displayed its constitutional responsibilities towards ensuring improved living standard for Deltans.

He commended the governor for initiating the additional supplementary appropriation bill as well as his genuine commitment in advancing the state to a new level of development.