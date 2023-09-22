Delta Assembly moves to end open sex trade, illicit drugs

By Ochuko Akuopha

WORRIED by the rising incidences of unwholesome acts among youths, Delta State House of Assembly has called for the enforcement of relevant laws for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in open sex trade and use of illicit drugs in the state.

The House, in a resolution it adopted at its plenary presided by the Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor, stressed the need for open sex trade and illicit drugs to be condemned in all ramifications.

The resolution was sequel to a motion by the member representing Oshimili South, Bridget Anyafulu, and amended by the Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi.

The House, in the resolution, urged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to direct the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development as well as law enforcement agencies to rise to the situation to curb the ugly trend.

Advocating the need for routine campaigns and sensitisation programmes to be carried out, the Assembly called for placement of posters and signages in strategic places to educate and raise awareness on the dangers associated with commercial sex trade and use of illicit drugs.

It also enjoined relevant government agencies to carry out regular trainings, counselling and rehabilitation as part of measures to addressing the sad narratives.

Leading the debates, Anyafulu said the motion had become imperative, noting that open sex trade and use of illicit drugs, if unchecked, would continue to pose grave danger to the younger generation.