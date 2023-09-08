Delta APC backs Chiedu Ebie as NDDC Chairman nominee

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State has thrown its weight behind the nomination of Mr. Chiedu Ebie as Chairman of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party also endorsed the nomination of a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya as the state representative on the board of the interventionist agency.

At a thank-you meeting and visitation to the State Working Committee (SWC) on Wednesday in Asaba, Chairman of APC in the state, Elder Omeni Sobotie, said the nominees were members of the party who worked hard for its success in the last general elections.

Sobotie told the nominees that they were deserving of the appointments, noting that they were round pegs in round holes.

“I am confident that Delta State will witness a new lease of life. I implore you to deploy your good offices to attract developmental projects to the state.

“APC stands with these nominations, and support these appointments. We stand with you and by you. We are grateful to Mr. President for nominating both of you into the board of NDDC,” he said.

Besides, candidates and LGA Party Chairmen of APC in Delta north senatorial district in the last elections endorsed Ebie’s nomination as NDDC board chairman.

Responding, Mr. Ebie on behalf of his follow nominee, Igbuya, thanked the leadership of APC in the state for the solidarity and support.

Ebie pledged to bring his character, work ethics and corporate governance principles to bear as chairman for the interventionist agency to deliver on its mandate.

Ebie, a former Commissioner for Basic Education in Delta State, was the Secretary to the State Government between 2019 and 2021.

He was suspended from the PDP in March this year alongside others for alleged anti-party activities.