Dele Momodu has no electoral value unlike Wike – Onwordi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Delta State Mr James Endurance Onwordi known as Ibori Ubulu has described Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu as a social media politician without an electoral value.

Onworid who said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike can’t be suspended from the People’s Democratic Party noted that Dele Momodu has no achievements in PDP unlike Wike and shouldn’t be talking about Wike suspension or being expelled from the PDP.

He said Dele Momodu joined the PDP few months ago for his selfish ambition and hasn’t brought any impact to the PDP since he joined the party .

“Dele Momodu should stop talking carelessly about Wike.

“He can’t achieved what Wike has achieved over the years .

“His opinion is not needed in the party because he is not a true member of PDP considering how ineffective he has been to PDP .

“Wike has millions of followers in PDP unlike Dele Momodu who has no electoral value .

“Dele lost his unit , ward and local government to APC during the last presidential election.

“A man who contested a presidential election and failed woefully shouldn’t be talking when an impactful leader of the party Wike is talking.

“We love Wike and we will continue to love Wike for being truthful at all times.” he said