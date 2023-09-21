Decomposing body of missing undergraduate found in Abuja community

…FCT Police commences investigation into cause of death

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in the FCT has said its detectives have commenced investigations to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the death of an undergraduate student of the National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja, Miss Blessing Karami, whose decomposing body was discovered in the Karimo area of the Federal Capital Territory after she was declared missing.

Recall that the Police had declared Miss Karami missing on September 11, 2023 after she reportedly left her place of work in the Garki area of Abuja before closing hour on September 11, 2023.

She was later found dead in the Karmo forest after several days of missing.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Aden while expressing herself said, “The body of Blessing Karami, a 26-year-old woman who had been missing since September 11, 2023, was tragically discovered in a wooded area in Karimo.

“Her disappearance was reported to the authorities on September 14, 2023.

“We wish to inform the public that our primary focus at this time, under the directive of the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Haruna Garba, is to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Blessing Karami Moses’ untimely death.

“Our commitment to this case is unwavering, and we are determined to uncover both the immediate and remote causes of this tragic incident.

She said “While we are working closely with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to facilitate the respectful retrieval of the decomposed remains acknowledging the sensitive nature of this task, We will continue to provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Blessing Karami Moses during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, sources disclosed that the Divisional Police Headquarters, Durumi, Abuja, has arrested a suspect said to be the boyfriend to the deceased, as part of investigation into her disappearance.

On how Miss Karami’s body was found, her elder brother, Mr Genesis Karami, informed investigators that he received a strange call giving details about his sister’s corpse which was seen at Idu, karmo

“We asked him to describe what she was wearing, and he told us exactly what we were told my sister wore to office the day she went missing”

Mr Karami said since he was unable to contact the DPO Durumi, he went to the police station at Karmo, with a group of policemen to look for the location.

“We saw her decomposed body in the bush here at Karmo, it’s not something we can move, we have to arrange with the environmental people to come and help us pack.

“We cannot travel with it. We just have to bury it here. It seems she died for days due to the nature of the decomposition,”