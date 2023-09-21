Dear Bunmi, my brother-in-law wants to bed me

Dear Bunmi, my husband and I have been going through a bad patch recently and I’ve been getting comfort in the arms of his brother.

I saw him as a great friend, and nothing else. To my surprise, he tried to get fresh with me a few days ago.

He said he was dying to go to bed with me. He said if I didn’t, he would tell my husband we’d been sleeping together anyway.

This has come as a shock to me and I’m in a no-win situation here. I’m terrified my husband could believe this lie if he was told.

Dear Bunmi, how do I prove my innocence?

Ireti, By e-mail.

Dear Ireti,

Your brother-in-law is a real creep! All he cares about is what’s in his trousers. Honesty is the best policy here.

And I’m sure your husband will take your side as he’s very likely to know what his brother is capable of doing.

However, could your brother-in-law be bluffing? Would he risk losing the respect of his brother just to get even with you?

Don’t find out the answers that might hurt you even further. Go for his jugular before he goes for yours – all is fair in love and war!