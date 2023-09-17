David Nkennor to host ‘Song of Sons’ live recording concert

By Ayo Onikoyi

One of Nigeria’s fastest rising gospel acts, David Nkennor, will be hosting ‘Song of Sons’, a worship conference and a live recording concert in Lagos, this September.

According to a statement by the artist,the event will be held on the 30th of September at the Global Harvest Hall, Maryland, Lagos. According to Nkennor, the theme of the conference is “Song of Sons”.

Nkennor also revealed that, “Song of Sons” is not about a song or a genre of music, but about unravelling the distinctive and characteristic sound and fragrance of God’s true Church, through insightful conversations from distinguished worship leaders and an immersive musical experience.”

The statement further stated that Nkennor who has been in the gospel music industry for about 15 years will be joined by a huge line-up of top gospel acts like TY Bello, Nosa, Olufunmi, Chingtok Ishaku (Jos), Gaise Baba, Daps Dalyop Gwom, Sinmidele and a host of others.

It would be recalled that Nkennor came into the limelight with his hit track, “You are Good” which has received thousands of downloads across the world on music platforms such as Apple music, Spotify and YouTube.

Speaking on his expectations for the event, he said, “The event is for those who appreciate the essence of gospel music, lovers of God and true worshippers. The conversations targeted at this event will be very enlightening and helpful for all believers.

“My team and I are preparing hard and we are cooking an electrifying performance of beautifully written songs of praise and heartfelt worship, sure to leave a lasting impact in many lives on that day. The statement further said that lovers of his songs can connect with him on his social media handle @davidnkennor and @worshipiswide to get updates on the Event.