Darius Ishaku Pays Tribute to Late Chief Victor Bala Kona

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The immediate past governor of Taraba state, Architect Darius Ishaku has described the late Chief Victor Bala Kona as a very faithful party chairman of the PDP in Taraba state.

Ishaku in a statement,said he worked harmoniously with the late Kona during his time as governor and described the lost as shocking.

He prayed God to grant the late Kona a peaceful rest.

Recall that the late Party Chairman and Business mogul passed on after a brief illness.

“Kona’s body departed Abuja to Taraba state for the final burial slated for Sunday 3rd September,”the statement added.