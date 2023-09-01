Darius Ishaku Pays Tribute to Late Chief Victor Bala Kona

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo
The immediate past governor of Taraba state, Architect Darius Ishaku has described the late Chief Victor Bala Kona as a very faithful party chairman of the PDP in Taraba state.
Ishaku in a statement,said he worked harmoniously with the late Kona during his time as governor and described the lost as shocking.
He prayed God to grant the late Kona a peaceful rest.
Recall that the late Party Chairman and Business mogul passed on after a brief illness.
“Kona’s body departed Abuja to Taraba state for the final burial slated for Sunday 3rd September,”the statement added.
