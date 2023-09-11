Dapo Abiodun, Ezekwesili, Sanni mourn Akintola Williams

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has described the passing of Pa Akintola Williams, the country’s first indigenous chartered accountant, as “a void that can truly never be filled.”

The 104-year-old doyen of accounting died in his sleep in the early hours of today, Monday, September 11, 2023.

Dapo Abiodun, in a post on X described Pa Williams as ‘a guiding light, a beacon of hope, and a source of inspiration for all and the Accountancy profession in Nigeria.’

He said, “His dedication to our country’s progress and his tireless efforts to bring about positive change have left an indelible mark on our society. Mr Akintola Williams exemplified the true spirit of leadership and service, and his loss leaves a void that can never truly be filled,” the post partly reads.

Former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili in a post on X said the late Williams lived a ‘historically impactful life.”

“Awww, it’s Goodbye at last. What a historically impactful life! Praise God for the legend that was the doyen of the accountancy profession in Africa, Pa Akintola Williams. He had only some weeks ago celebrated his 104th birthday and has now passed on to the great beyond,” she said.

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani described his death as a ‘great loss to the country.’

His words, “The death of Pa Akintola Williams, the nation’s patriarch of the accountancy profession is a great loss to the country. He was a man who lived through all seasons and beyond. A rare, outstanding and accomplished statesman & http://marathoner. My condolences to his family.”

Here are some reactions from Nigerians on social media

@shola_olushola wrote: “Pa Akintola Williams, the doyen of the accounting profession, passes to glory this morning. May Baba find eternal rest.”

@LydiaTeeanaJaja tweeted: “A Full Life. A Completely Satisfied Soul. May the Giant Soul find Peaceful Eternal Rest.”

@OyeBalogun wrote: “First chartered accountant in Nigeria. A great Lions Club member. Pa Akintola Williams passed on at the age of 104. Rest in peace my Great Lion.”

@showdeboy wrote: “Another glorious departure of an ICON. Pa Akintola Williams. The whole accounting professional body will miss you. May the lord forgive his sins and reward his good deed. Amen”

@jubshittu “Rest in Peace Sir Akintola Williams. Your contributions to the accounting profession in Nigeria will be remembered for a good long time.”