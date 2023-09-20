Danger alert: Dorman long Bridge is safe – FG declares

Police officers at under Bridge, Oju Elegba, Surulere.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal Goverment has said that the section of Dorman-long Bridge connecting Ikorodu Road to Western Avenue Jibowu-Ojuelegba, is safe for public use.

The assertion was made in a statement by Federal Controller of Works, Lagos,Engr(Mrs) O. Kesha.

Kesha In a statement said, “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Works has been drawn to a video being circulated on the social media, indicating that a section of Dorman-long Bridge connecting Ikorodu Road to Western Avenue (Jibowu-Ojuelegba) is in critical condition and requires urgent attention.

“In response to this,the Lagos State Field Headquarters Engineers led by the Federal Controller of Works of the Ministry on Monday 18th September, 2023 inspected the bridge to ascertain the veracity of this claim.

“During the inspection, it was discovered that this section of the bridge is in good condition as the bridge bearings at that location and all other locations along the bridge were noticed to be in healthy and serviceable conditions and only a negligible portion of the parapet wall was found to be damaged and this does not affect the structural stability of the bridge.

“To this end, we wish to inform the general public that the Dorman-long bridge is in good condition and fit for use. Thus, the general public should put their mind at rest and continue to enjoy the use of the bridge with peace of mind.”