Danfo driver goes berserk, strips self naked after stabbing LASTMA officer

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Operatives of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and Nigeria Police, yesterday, arrested a driver of a danfo bus, Volkswagen ‘T4’ with number plate, LSR 966 YE, for allegedly stabbing a LASTMA officer, after being apprehended over serious traffic offence around Costain Round-About, Surulere area, Lagos.

LASTMA officer, Olajide Olukoga, who led the enforcement team, said the Volkswagen commercial ‘T4’ bus was impounded and the driver apprehended for picking up passengers on the main expressway, thereby causing serious traffic obstructions to other road users around Costain inward Iponri.

He added that the enforcement operation was carried out around Costain roundabout inward Iponri after several warnings by the state government to commercial bus/private car drivers on the need to make use of designated bus stops before picking up or dropping passengers or co-travellers across the state.

He said: “Our enforcement team had successfully apprehended the driver while trying to escape after dangerous driving, brought out a knife and stabbed me in the process.

“After seeing the deep cut he had inflicted on me with the knife, he decided to strip himself naked and caused serious commotions before he was eventually arrested by Policemen from Iponri Police Station.

“After his arrest, dangerous weapons cutlass and knife were recovered from his commercial Volkswagen ‘T4’ bus by security officers.