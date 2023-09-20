Customs dismisses officers found bearing arms inside port

Wale Adeniyi, Customs CG

By Godwin Oritse

In a bid to instil discipline in its officials, the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS Wednesday said some officers who were found to be with arms and ammunition inside the nation’s seaports have been dismissed from service and are facing prosecution.

Disclosing this during a Television Programme monitored in Lagos, Customs National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada however, did not disclose the names and number of officers dismissed for the act.

Maiwada also said that the present leadership of the NCS will reward hard work but punish recalcitrant officers.

He said: “We have laid down procedures and punishments on ensuring punitive measures on those who are not doing well. I think we need to balance between carrot and stick. It is not only about punishing but it is about having an equilibrium when it comes to somebody who is doing very well and someone who has failed in his responsibility.

“As we speak, a lot of officers are undergoing disciplinary cases. Some who were found to be with arms and ammunitions some years back in the port have been dismissed from the Service and handed over to relevant agencies for prosecution.

“However, we have compensation packages for rewarding those who have worked hard. For instance, those who did the seizure of tramadol and other drugs at Tin Can Island were commended by the CGC. Those who intercepted fake dollars at Seme were commended. Those who intercepted arms at PTML and Apapa have also been commended. We have a reward mechanism and I prefer using reward and punishment, not only punishment because the reward will motivate others to be better while punishment will serve as a deterrent for others,” he said.

Maiwada also said that the NCS prioritizes service delivery over revenue generation.

On the issue of bureaucracy in the clearing of goods at the ports, Maiwada said that there are many agencies involved in the process and it is the synergy in the operations of these agencies that will enhance trade.

“The harmony we have within the sub-system, the automation and the simplification in the processes of clearing your goods and the infrastructures required to move the items out of the ports are important. So we are working assiduously with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure smooth flow of trade within and out of Nigeria. Trade facilitation is simplification, standardization, harmonization and automation of processes and procedures.

“That is why on assumption of office, the Acting Comptroller General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi visited all the seaports in Lagos to engage with the stakeholders and discuss the issues impeding trade facilitation. Also, the CGC visited the free trade zones to engage the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zones Authority (OGFZA) and Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) who came together to discuss paramount issues and made recommendations that have been implemented.

“We have made deliberate efforts to make sure that all these bottlenecks are no more in the system of clearance. Also, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority paid a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Customs Service and they discussed how to manage the overtime goods occupying space within the ports. We are working on it. Very soon Nigerians will start seeing results,” he said.