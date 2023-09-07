Customs boss removes defaulting banks from duties collection

Wale Adeniyi, Customs CG

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Acting Comptroller-General (C-G) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, has removed defaulting banks from the Customs Duty Collection System.

The National Public Relations Officer (NPRO) of the Service, Abdullahi Maiwada (CSC) disclosed this in a statement, in Abuja, yesterday.

Although the NCS did not give details of the affected banks, it was learnt that they included some very large first and second generation banks that have refused to remit duties collected on behalf of the Customs Service to the designated banks.

He stated: “The Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has taken decisive action in response to selected Authorized Dealer Banks failing to meet Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) related to Customs Duty and statutory charge remittances.

“This decision follows a thorough audit and due process, aligning with the NCS’s commitment to upholding transparency, accountability, and efficiency in revenue collection.”

Accord to him, the primary objective was to ensure the accurate and timely remittance of Customs duties and other essential funds for national development.

He said despite the deactivation of these banks, the Comptroller General has implemented measures to minimize disruptions for importers and stakeholders within the trading ecosystem.

According to him, the trading community has been assured that all pending assessments will undergo clearance processes in line with international best practices.

He stated further: “Importers who previously relied on the deactivated banks for duty payments are advised to utilize other Authorized Dealer Banks that comply with NCS regulations.

“Stakeholders encountering challenges with a particular bank are encouraged to use alternatives that function appropriately.”

According to the NPRO, the deactivated banks would be reactivated once they meet all regulatory requirements and settle outstanding remittances.

He said that collaborative efforts with financial regulators and stakeholders were underway to ensure the efficiency and integrity of the Customs Duty Collection system.