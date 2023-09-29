Customs arrest fleeing clearing agent of wildlife smuggling syndicate

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS has arrested a clearing agent of a wildlife smuggling syndicate who has been on the run since 2021.

The Unit noted that the smuggler, Felix Maiva, who was arrested by the Service through investigation and surveillance, has been on it’s wanted list.

The Unit noted that he had been involved in smuggling over the years following the discovery of a 1 X 20 feet container found to contain 4,752kg of elephant ivory, 5,239kg of pangolin scales, 5kg of rhinoceros horns, and some lion skeletons.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Office of the Unit, Theophilus Duniya and made available to Vanguard noted that “the illegal wildlife products were bound to be exported to Haiphong, Vietnam, in January 2021 through the Apapa Sea Port, Lagos-Nigeria.

“The suspect is a shipping agent for the BERETE organized crime group that is wanted by the Nigeria Customs Service for their involvement in the January 2021 seizure and other organized wildlife trafficking offences.

“It is worthy of note that the earlier wildlife seizure made by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service in Apapa led to the conviction of a clearing agent, Mr Felix OLAME, in June 2023 by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

“Furthermore, the Ag. Comptroller Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Hussein K Ejibunu, who commended the officers for their tact, intelligence and consistency in following up on the suspect, reiterated that smuggling suspects, no matter how far they run, would be caught by the long arms of the law.

“He described the breakthrough as a morale booster for officers following up on similar cases and suspects.

“Maiva’s arrest comes as a result of an intelligence-driven operation by Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Wildlife Justice Commission to support the global effort to fight crimes against endangered species,” he stated.