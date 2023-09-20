Customer’s experience vital in lottery landscape — Okunbajo

Phillips Okunbajo, COO and Co-founder of My Lotto Hub, has said customer experience plays a pivotal role in broadening the appeal of the lotto industry with a broader segment of customers.

In a statement, he said at the heart of the transformative journey is nurturing unwavering brand loyalty, “the process commences with the profound connection built between players and their chosen lotto provider.

“We make customers feel cherished and genuinely listened to, and they pledge ongoing allegiance. This translates into increased patronage, engagement and customer satisfaction.”

He further explained that the art of listening also includes understanding what products and services they want and then delivering them.

“This is the ethos at My Lottery Hub customer-led product development. A contented customer is a tireless evangelist. Those who savour their lotto experiences continue playing and become ambassadors of their chosen brand.

“They share their tales of delight through word-of-mouth with other players. This form of advocacy is the most genuine and free.

“Exemplary customer service isn’t confined to attracting new players; it extends to the installed customer base and how well they are retained.

“A robust customer experience wields the power to reduce the churn rate, ensuring players remain steadfast to their chosen platform for the long haul.

“The foundation of exceptional customer service lies in its capacity to fuel data-driven marketing expertise.

“By delving deeper into the psyche of their customers, providers can meticulously tailor marketing campaigns to resonate with individual preferences, unlocking higher conversion rates and engagement.

“Customer experience also underpins data utilisation for targeted marketing, community nurturing, and top-of-line awareness.

“It’s a multifaceted endeavour, encompassing customer delight and ensuring operational excellence.”

He said his vision for revitalising the lotto landscape in Africa pivots on a strategic blueprint including embracing cutting-edge technology, championing responsible gaming, fending off fraud, ensuring equitable prize dispensation, contributing to charitable endeavors and many more.

“These measures, when seamlessly woven into the fabric of the lotto operator/industry, will propel lottery engagement to new heights.

“It’s not merely about achieving victory; it’s about delivering an unparalleled experience to every player in the Lotto ecosystem,” he enthused.