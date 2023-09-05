Current hardship in Nigeria temporary – Maigari, NLTF scribe

*As NLTF emerges best FG’s FG-performing agency in 2022

By Dickson Omobola

ABUJA – EXECUTIVE Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund, NLTF, Dr Bello Maigari has urged Nigerians to exercise patient over the current econimic hardship describing it as temporary.

He said this when the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, BPSR, has declared the National Lottery Trust Fund, NLTF, as the best performing Federal Government’s Agency in 2022.

Assuring that the President Bola Tinubu administration is working hard through its Renew Hope Agenda to ensure Nigerians receive the best of services, he said: “The current hardship that Nigerians are going through is temporary and it will disappear in no distance time because some fundamental framework put in place by the government would yield success.

“Also, the issue of fuel subsidy and devaluation of the Naira are all issues that would fissile out and soon begin to see a bouncing economy and job opportunities.”

Speaking on the outcome of the assessment exercise revealed a lot of competencies and strengths of the BPSR reforms, Maigari said: “It has shown to Nigerians that an Agency of this structure and nature can fulfill and transform this country to greatness.

“In memory lane; this is indeed the second award we received in recent time, we happened to be the best Agency on the ICPC 2022 Score Card report on ethics, integrity and compliance among Federal Government’s MDAs.”

Earlier, the Director-General of the Bureau, Mr Arabi Dasuki, who spoke on the presentation of the report and Award of its 2022 Self Assessment Tool, SAT, to the management of the NLTF, in Abuja, noted that during the 2022 self and validation assessment exercise of various Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, the NLTF was found to be the best and overall agency in essential areas of responsibility and quality of work.

Dasuki said: “Upon the Federal Government directives, the Bureau of Public Service Reforms in 2022 deployed its self assessment tool, SAT, on National Lottery Trust Fund and various government agencies.

“The overall objective was to identify NLTF’s strengths and weaknesses; as first step towards ensuring the agency is fit for purpose and optimal performance.

“At the end of 2022 self and validation assessments and in-depth analysis of National Lottery Trust Fund operations, processes and systems, NLTF performance is 75.24 per cent and therefore emerged a Gold Level organisation that exceeds expectation.”

Dasuki emphasised that what they discovered during the assessment exercise in NLTF was quite impressive and encouraging.

According to him, the findings shows that NLTF operates a current strategic plan with high-level output aligned to approved budgets, and it has financial management systems and procedures that comply with relevant government accounting policies and standards.

He said: “Our finding revealed an effective system, well established human resources management policy with objective criteria for recruitment, career development, promotion remuneration, rewards and assignment of managerial functions as well as routine monitoring of policies.”