Cult killings: DSS grills Sagamu LG boss, 2 others

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—THE Department of State Service, DSS, yesterday, invited the Chairman of Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mr. Afolabi Odulate, and two others for questioning over the recent bloody cult clashes in the Sagamu area of the state, where 20 persons were killed.

Other persons invited for interrogation by the secret Police, according to a reliable source, included the lawmaker representing Sagamu 2, Mr Adeniran Ademola aka Sapele; and a lady, Ifeoluwa Akinyemi.

The source said: “The three were invited by the DSS for questioning to aid in further investigation of the mayhem in the town, which lasted for over four days and claimed several lives.”

It was gathered that Ifeoluwa Akinyemi was later released after interrogation.

Six suspects and the lawmaker representing Sagamu State Constituency 1, Mr Damilare Mohammed, were picked up last Wednesday.

The lawmaker was arrested while providing shelter for the fleeing cultists at his official residence in Abeokuta, where many dangerous weapons, including guns, were recovered.

The sources added that more people may be invited for interrogation as time goes on.