Cuba to neutralise human trafficking network from Russia – Envoy

By Victoria Ojeme

Cuba Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that, it has detected a counters human trafficking operations aimed for military recruitment purpose in Russia.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria Mrs. Miriam Morales Palmero yesterday said, the Cuban government is working to neutralize and dismantle a human trafficking network that operates from Russia in order to incorporate Cuban citizens living there and even some living in Cuba, into the military forces that participate in military operations in Ukraine.

According to the statement, “Attempts of this nature have been neutralized and criminal proceedings have been initiated against those involved in these activities.

“Cuba’s enemies are promoting distorted information that seeks to tarnish the country’s image and present it as an accomplice to these actactions that we firmly reject.

“Cuba has a firm and clear historical position against mercenarism, and it plays an active role in the United Nations in rejection of the aforementioned practice, being the author of several of the initiatives approved in that forum.

“Cuba is not part of the war in Ukraine. It is acting and it will firmly act against those who within the national territory participate in any form of human trafficking for mercenarism or recruitment purposes so that Cuban citizens may raise weapons against any country,” the statement said.