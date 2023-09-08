CTA pledges support to FCT mining communities over CDAs

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Civil society group, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy, CTA, has pledged continuous support to mining host communities in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in their quest to develop a beneficial Community Development Agreement, CDA, with mining companies operating in the area.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, had in its 2021 Solid Minerals Audit report released last week, disclosed that most mining companies were not implementing CDAs in their host communities.

CTA Executive Director, Engr. Faith Nwadishi who made the pledge in Abuja yesterday during a media roundtable, said it was important that communities developed capacities to adequately negotiate and implement CDAs with mining companies.

The media parley was part of a series of events marking the end of a two-year project titled “Promotion of the Cultural Values and Environment Rights of the Indigenous Inhabitants of the FCT through Drama and Art Forms”.

Nwadishi who was represented at the event by the Programme and Communication Officer, CTA, Mr. MacDonald Ekemezie, noted that the project has helped to amplify the voice of the indigenous tribes of the FCT.

She explained that in the course of the project CTA also “provided training to selected community members and cultural ambassadors on how to negotiate and understand the CDAs. During one review, it was revealed that a community leader had signed a CDA for personal gain, not for the community’s benefit. This discovery prompted CTA to empower communities with knowledge about their rights when negotiating and enforcing CDAs.

“Furthermore, CTA engaged relevant government agencies, such as the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, to address issues related to environmental degradation and CDA negotiation in mining host communities. These agencies actively participated in capacity building for Original Inhabitants Ambassadors and community representatives, which resulted in step-down training held in three communities: Mpape, Kubwa, and Karshi”, she added.

The project was funded by the MacArthur Foundation through the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education, CHRICED.