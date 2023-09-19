CSAdvance rebrands to CardinalStone Finance

By Peter Egwuatu

CardinalStone Finance, formerly known as CSAdvance, has announced its official name change, signaling its commitment to delivering enhanced financial solutions.





The company, in a statement at the weekend, said that it will continue to offer a comprehensive range of financing solutions to a diversified clientele, including Small and Medium Enterprise, SME businesses and high-net-worth individuals.





The statement added, “With a strong focus on delivering exceptional service, CardinalStone Finance leverages its unique and unrivalled industry expertise to provide customised financing options to suit clients’ needs”.





Ayoola Adeola, CEO of CardinalStone Finance, explained: “Our new name, CardinalStone Finance, represents an exciting milestone for the company. It serves as a testament to our commitment to empowering customers with financial flexibility, tap new opportunities, as well as unlock gr “We are enjoying a phase of sustained growth and with our new name, we believe this will accelerate our ambition to achieve market leadership in the near term.”





Commenting on the announcement, Michael Nzewi, Group Managing Director of CardinalStone Partners Limited, said, “The new name allows CardinalStone Finance to become a recognisable subsidiary of the CardinalStone brand, enhancing brand visibility and synergy while reinforcing our shared purpose as a group. Embracing this unified name enables better collaboration, bolsters the potential for cross-selling opportunities, expertise, and brand equity, and ultimately paves the way for collective achievements benefiting all our clients.”