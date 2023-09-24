Cross River APC chieftain lauds Gov Otu for highlighting Ukelle Road to Works Minister

By Emma Una, CALABAR

HIGH Chief Henry Onwe, Coordinator of Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, has lauded the Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, for highlighting the need for the construction of Ukelle road to the Minister of Works, Mr David Umahi, during his working visit to the state.

Onwe said the call by Governor Otu to the Minister shows his commitment to the cause of Ukelle people and the suffering they go through because the terrible state of their road.

“For His Excellency to remember the North Ukelle road and highlight the pressing need for the construction of the road to the Minister shows the love the governor has for the people of Ukelle,” Onwe said.

He said the road is a major link to the northern part of the country and would serve as a short-cut to Abuja, not only to the people of the area but people from other parts of the state including neighbouring Ebonyi State and even Cameroon.

He said: “The road, when constructed would serve as a significant boost to the economy of the people of Ukelle and their neighbours, which is a mile stone in development and welfare of the people who are predominantly farmers as they would access major markets with their farm produce.:

He reiterated the fact that the benefits that would accrue to the entire state if the road is constructed would be immense and long lasting. Onwe appealed to the Minister to heed the clarion call by the governor by making the road one of his major agenda

According to him, “This government is just three months old but it is taking major steps towards improving the lives of the people in keeping with the ‘People First’ agenda of Governor Otu which is highly laudable.”

He concluded by reassuring the governor of the total support of the people of Ukelle to his administration.