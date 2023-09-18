Cross buys ultimate immunity, becomes first ‘BBNaija All Stars’ finalist

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, aka Cross, has emerged as the first finalist of the season after he purchased the ultimate immunity.

Cross, who is the current Head of House, gained immunity from last week’s possible eviction and has also secured a place in the house till the end of the season.

He purchased the ultimate immunity after he gathered Moniepoint Coins (the legal tender in the house) from other housemates on Sunday.

Cross bought Omashola and Neo’s coins, while Alex and Pere gave him theirs for free.

Omashola demanded ₦1 million while Neo demanded ₦3 million as Cross added their coins to his own.

Cross gains automatic qualification for the final, and he would be immune from possible eviction in week 9.

Meanwhile, Biggie has announced that Moneypoint coins are no longer valid as legal tender in the house.

This means housemates who have unused coins will not be able to make purchases with the coins henceforth.