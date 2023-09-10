C’River’s CP wife trains officers’ wives on vocational skills

… I stopped buying spices, disinfectant for over 10years..Mrs Grimah

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The wife of Cross River Commissioner of Police, Mrs Julia Augustine Grimah has empowered over 100 wives of police Officers in the state with various vocational skills.

The skills acquisition programme held at the Secretariat of Police Officers’ Wives Association,POWA, in Calabar saw the women trained on skills such as soap, disinfectant, detergent, paint making, amongst others.

Speaking with Journalists shortly after the training on Sunday, Mrs. Grimah said the training was her own way of assisting her colleagues to cushion the effect of the present economic realities in the country.

According to the facilitator, it has become imperative for wives to contribute their own quota to the growth and development of their homes by supporting their husbands with the little they can.

“The realities of the times we live in demand that women don’t have to be “total housewives”, they need to be given the platform to also contribute the little they can to the growth of their various homes.

“I was moved to train my colleagues and empower them in many ways, fir instance they won’t be spending money on things like bar / liquids soaps , dish washing soaps, detergent, disinfectant amongst others.

“I have not spent money on Spices in the last 10 years, I learned how to prepare all kinds of spices that are purely organic and very healthy with no preservatives, highly natural items for cooking, and also medicinal.

“So you can imagine the ones that are being trained today who will decide to not only make the products for their families alone but produce and sell, they would not only save but make extra money for the house and themselves also.

“We have more in stock that we want to teach Officers’ wives, in agriculture and other aspects that will in no small way boost their living standard in meaningfully,” She said.

On her part, one of the beneficiaries and Secretary of POWA in the state, Mrs Florence Obeten said she was delighted about the training because they were not charged a Kobo for the life-changing skills acquisition programme.

“We are happy for the magnanimity exhibited by Mrs Grimah our CP’s Wife, she is a super role model and a great woman and leader.

“Many of us in this programme will never never ask for little money anymore and many who were looking for these opportunities have gotten it for free on a platter today, and I’m certain they would utilize it effectively,” she said.