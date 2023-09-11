C’River : Nine in Afokang correctional facility  for alleged abduction of  Ekanem

..matter adjourned till 25th September

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

A magistrate court sitting in Calabar, Monday remanded nine suspects over the alleged abduction of Prof.Mrs Ekanem Ephraim, a lead consultant at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) who was kidnapped on July 13, 2023.



The suspects namely : Effiom Asuquo, 60; Ndifreke Akpan, 29; Effiom Edet, 20; Asuquo Edet, 45 and Okon Okon, 37 were arraigned on four count charge bordering on unlawful possession of dangerous weapons and kidnapping.



Other suspects include : Emmanuel Bassey, 35; Bassey Edet, 20; Effiong Edet, 35 and Patience Etim, 21.

The suspects were remanded by Magistrate Mercy Ene who however noted that her court lacked the jurisdiction to try matter.



The magistrate said that the defendants were charged under section 4(1)(2), section 2(b) and section 5(1) of Kidnapping (prohibition) law, of Cross River State 2015.



She noted that by section 12 of the law, only the state high court has jurisdiction to try any offence charged under this law.



The magistrate subsequently granted the exparte motion for the suspects to be remanded in correctional facility as brought before the court by counsel to the prosecutor, SP Edosa Ufumwen.



Ufumwen had argued that the exparte motion was in pursuant to section 290 of Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of the state for the suspects to be remanded pending their arraignment before a high court.



This position was however challenged by the counsel to the defendants, Mr Mustapha Igweshi who argued that his clients were entitled to bail.



He insisted that by section 36 of 1999 constitution, defendants are still presumed to be innocent and therefore entitled to bail.



The prosecutor while arguing against bail to the defendants, said, “the defense counsel has no right of audience as the application before the court was made exparte.



“Secondly, since section 12 of the Kidnapping prohibition law of the state has stripped the court of the jurisdiction to entertain this charge, the court can not grant bail but remand as enshrined under section 290 of ACJL of Cross River State.”

The magistrate subsequently ordered the suspects to be remanded in Correctional Service facility and adjourned the matter to September 25, 2023 for a ruling on the bail admissibility.



Recall that there have been various protest as well as withdrawal of service by the Nigerian Medical Association,NMA, Cross River state branch over the abduction of Prof Mrs Ekanem.



As at the time of filing this report , the Consultant neurologist has not been found, however NMA had since called off its strike and members have also returned to work.