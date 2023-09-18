C’River: How auto crash claimed family of Six enroute Abuja — FRSC

…drivers should minimise speed during rainy season – Sector Commander

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Cross River state Sector Command on Monday night gave details of what led to the death of family of Six who left Ugep in Yakurr LGA of the state back to Abuja.

Speaking with Vanguard via telephone, late Monday night, Cross River state, FRSC, Sector Commander, SC Istifanus Ibrahim explained that from their preliminary findings, the accident involving a truck and another vehicle claimed the lives of a family of Six, leaving two occupants of the other vehicle injured.

According to SC Ibrahim, the tragic incident happened around Otokpuru axis in Bekwarra LGA and the victims were taken to Abuochichie general hospital in the same local government.

“The information we gathered from security agents and a good Samaritan who were involved in the rescue operation because our post is a bit far from the scene of the accident was that the probable cause of the fatal accident was over-speeding.

“The accident claimed the life of six persons Including; One adult Male (father) identified as Edet Eteng, one adult female (mother), four children including three females and one male all from one family.

“Road users especially drivers must as a matter of responsibility minimise speed during this rainy season, because a lot can happen that could be beyond their control,” he said.

Checks by Vanguard showed that the family was traveling from Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area to Abuja after the long holiday and new Yam festival celebration when the unfortunate incident occurred as their car collided face to face with an oncoming truck with two occupants around Otokpuru axis of the road.