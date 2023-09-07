C’River establishes small claims court to fastrack  dispensation of Justice

..it will create enabling business environment…Dr. Effiong

The Cross River State government has concluded arrangements to establish Small Claims Court to enhance Justice delivery in the state.



This was disclosed during a stakeholders workshop on alternative dispute resolution for magistrates in Cross River State.

The Small Claims Court is one of the State action on Enabling Business Reforms which the state is implementing through the Cross River State Enabling Business Environment Council.

Other partners include Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP), Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum (NGF) and the World Bank.

Speaking during the three day workshop which started on Monday, the Champion of the SABER Reform in the state Dr. Glory Effiong said the SABER programme aims to improve both Nation and subnational business environment.

“Saber programmes development objective aims to improve both national and subnational overall business environments.

“These include efficiency of land administration, regulatory framework for private investment in fiber optic infrastructure, presence of state investment promotion agency as well as services provided by investment promotion agencies.

“One of the strategic initiatives adopted by many states towards quick determination of commercial disputes is the establishment of Small Claims Court s to promote, encourage and facilitate alternative dispute resolution mechanism for small claims as an alternative to trial”, she said.

She added that they are working progressively with the state judiciary to support the establishment of Small claims court, hosting of state judiciary website and indeed organise the workshop on alternative dispute resolution for magistrates.

she assured that magistrates who attend the workshop will return with valuable insights and practical strategies to handle small claims matters more efficiently, this enhancing the overall performance of the state judiciary.

Speaking on the benefits of the Small Claims Court, the State Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme said the court will improve jurisprudence in the state.

She explained that everything from filing to ruling will be completed within 60 days and where there is ground for appeal it will not exceed 30 days.

She added that at the special Claims Court, issues like technicalities, right of objections a s interlocutory injunction will be taken off and addressed during judgment.

She also disclosed that the jurisdiction of the court is five million naira and that rather than going to the regular court and waiting years, the court will fast track cases because it has to finish on time.

Speaking on the Legal framework and procedural overview for Small claims in Cross River State, a professor of law, Justice Victor Offiong said no Magistrate will assume jurisdiction of any case if the value of claim is above five million naira.

in addition, if a claim is more than five million, parties cannot split it to beat the law.

He added that judgement for any case must not exceed two weeks after the conclusion of hearing.

He stressed that the essence of the court is to make adjudication of cases simple, fair, inexpensive and also conduct cases at minimal cost to litigants.