Criminals, kidnappers, bandits on the run in Southeast region – Rep Aguocha

Stock

…as Reps engage Kanu for lasting solution

By Gift Chapiodekina, ABUJA

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee to interface with the relevant security agencies to reduce kidnappings, assassinations and banditry in and around Isuikwuato and Umuwneochi LGA’s of Abia State, Hon. Obinna Aguocha, has said that the interventions of the House and the security architecture in these areas has set to work- criminals and bandits who are on the run.

He also said that kidnapping activities are dramatically on the decline, and farming and economic activities are on the rise.

The Chairman stated this a statement released in Abuja.

According to him, the efforts so far is clearly work in progress, adding that to achieve lasting peace, plans are at an advanced stage to engage the governors of the southeast, traditional, and faith-based leaders, as well as critical stakeholders representatives.

“It has become necessary to once again brief you on the security situation in the Southeast, particularly in the Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local government areas of Abia State, and to update you on progress made so far.

“You recall that we have held several consultations and two public hearings, the last of which took place on the 24tn of August, 2023.

“As a part of the search for lasting solution, we have also engaged with Mazi Nnandi Kanu. I am happy to announce significant progress in this regard particularly on the need to put a stop to the Monday sit-at-home that has crippled the economy of the southeast

“We have interfaced with relevant security agencies and Service Chiefs on the imperative to reduce kidnappings, assassinations, and banditry in the southeast.

“At this juncture, we wish to appreciate the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his support and encouragement in the pursuit of peace in the Southeast which is evidenced by the presence and unalloyed support of the Service Chiefs in all of our public hearings.

“The committee also expresses our profound gratitude to the Honourable Speaker hon. Tajudeen Abbas and the 10th house of representatives as well as members of the adhoc committee to interface with relevant security agencies to reduce kidnappings, assassination and banditry in and around Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local government area of Abia state.

“Particular mention must be made of Dr, Alex Otti, the EXecutive Governor of Abia State for his fatherly interest in the work and activities of the Ad-noc Committee, and for his determination to ensure the success of the committees Work. Perhaps the work of this ad-hoc committee Would not have been possible without the motion ably moved by Hon. Amaobi Ogan, the member representing Isuikwato and Umunneochi Federal Constituency.

” As we have continued to maintain, it is incumbent upon us to come together, transcending our differences in our search for sustainable solutions that will quell these security threats and pave the way for a brighter future.

“Be assured that we will not relent in this task until we achieve total peace in Abia state, Southeast geo-political region, and indeed, Nigeria, “He added.