Court stops move to impeach Ondo state deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri,ABUJA

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday, restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, following his alleged acts of gross misconduct.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite, ordered the legislative house to suspend the impeachment process, pending the hearing and determination of a suit that was brought before it by the embattled deputy governor.

It subsequently adjourned the matter till October 9 for hearing.

The court order followed an ex-parte application that Aiyedatiwa moved through his lawyer, Kayode Adewusi.

He had among other things, prayed the court to stop governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, from nominating a new deputy governor and forwarding same to the Ondo state House of Assembly for confirmation, pending the determination of the suit.

Cited as 1st to 6th defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1294/2023, were; the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services, DSS, governor Akeredoku, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Judge of Ondo State, as well as the House of Assembly itself.

After he had listened to the ex-parte motion that was accompanied with an affidavit of urgency, Justice Nwite held that it was in the interest of justice to issue the interim preservative orders.

Justice Nwite equally issued an order of interim injunction, restraining governor Akeredolu, his servants or privies, from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing and preventing Aiyedatiwa from carrying out the functions of his office as deputy governor of Ondo State, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.