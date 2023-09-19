Court sentences Public officer to life imprisonment for raping minor

…Serves as a deterrent to others -NAPTIP DG

By Favour Ulebor

A Sitting High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, has sentenced a Public officer, Dr Abubakar Mustapha Danraka to life imprisonment for rape (sodomy) under section 1 of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, (VAPP ACT) of 2015.

The conviction was presided over by Hon. Justice A. Akanbi-Yusuf in Abuja on Monday 18th September 2023.

The convict, Abubakar who was also identified as a former Chief Pharmacist of National Hospital, Abuja, and Senior Special Adviser (Technical) to the Director of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, was arrested on March 27th 2020 for defiling a minor.

In a press statement signed by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP) Press Officer, Adekoye Vincent on Tuesday, The Director General of NAPTIP, Fatima Waziri- Azi, hailed the judiciary for it’s doggedness in ensuring that Justice is served.

Reacting to the judgment, she said, “I want to specially commend the Judiciary for its sustained collaboration, and support in the implementation of the VAPP/Law in the Country which has culminated in this landmark judgment. This is a victory for us as a country.

“In our bid to make Nigeria a violence–free nation, in collaboration with all our esteemed partners and stakeholders, we will continue to scale our efforts in ensuring more convictions and less impunity” the NAPTIP boss said.

This is the third rape conviction and counting secured by NAPTIP in the FCT for the year 2023.