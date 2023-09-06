Court restrains faction group from parading as NNPP leaders

A state High Court sitting in Kano has restrained a faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from acting and parading themselves as leaders of the party.

Boniface Aniegbulam and eight others expelled from the party by NEC have also been barred from expelling the party’s Presidential Candidate, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the party.

This is even as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has vowed to use lawful means to retrieve party funds diverted for personal use.

The presiding judge, Justice Usman Mallam Na’aba in the suit filed by a the party held that the Aniegbulam and eight others should desist from carrying out any action pending the determination of the substantive suit.

A member of the party, Alhaji Hasimu Suleiman Dangurawa, through his lawyer had sued Aniegbulam and 17 others before the court on Tuesday.

The move is sequel to a report in national dailies purporting the expulsion of the former Kano State governor from the party.

In his ruling, Justice Na’aba held that, “An order of interim injunction is hereby granted, restraining the respondents by themselves, their agents, cronies, and whosoever acting or act through them from parading themselves, issuing press release or granting interviews as national leaders or members of the applicants, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

While accusing them of sabotage, Bello on behalf of the party, said some party funds to organize the national convention of the NNPP and other activities of the party are yet to be accounted for.

On what the party will do should the ex spokesman fails to turn up as demanded, Bello said, “we will be forced to involve anti-corruption agencies to help retrieve our funds and very soon, the party will place disclaimer on them,” he concluded.