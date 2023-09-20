Court remands tricyclist for allegedly raping teenager

court

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 21- year-old man, Micheal Sude, at Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a teenage girl.

The defendant, a tricyclist, who resides at 2, Akinola Awofeso Street, Bariga, Lagos State, is facing a one-count charge of rape.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Bola Osunsanmi, who refused to take the defendant’s plea ordered him to be remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Oct. 18 pending the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Police Prosecutor, SPL Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 21 at Powerline, Sholuyi, Gbagada, Lagos.

Akeem said the victim, a 14-year-old girl, boarded a tricycle to take her to her house, but the defendant took her to another location and raped her.

He said the offence contravened section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)