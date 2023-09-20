Court grants 69 gay suspects bail in Uvwie, Delta

28 adults being arraigned for engaging in homosexuality before the Yaba Magistrate Court by Lagos State Government, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

By Jimitota Onoyume,Ware

69 gay suspects arrested for attending an alleged gay wedding at a hotel in Uvwie local government area, Delta state recently have been granted bail by a Delta state High court in Effurun, headquarters of the local government.

Mr Ochuko Ohimor who is counsel to the suspects told newsmen that they were admitted to bail with the sum of five hundred thousand naira with two sureties resident in the area .

“The suspects were granted bail at a cost of ₦500,000 and two sureties each. The sureties must reside within the Effurun jurisdiction”

It would be recalled that the gay suspects were arrested by the Police at a party holding in a hotel in Uvwie. It was alleged that the party was a gay wedding ceremony.