Court dissolves 10-month-old marriage by way of ‘Khuli’

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, has dissolved a 10-month-old marriage between a civil servant, Wasilat Saka, and her husband, Tajudeen Jimoh, by way of “Khuli”.

Khuli is a procedure through which a woman can divorce herself from her husband in Islam, by returning the dowry and everything she received from him during their life together, or without returning anything, as agreed by the spouses or judge.

The Judge, Ibrahim Rufai, dissolved the marriage according to Islamic Law, following Saka’s prayer for divorce by way of khuli on grounds of lack of love and dislikeness.

Rufai ordered Saka to refund the dowry of N50,000 back to Jimoh and observe “Iddah” (waiting period) of three months according to Islamic injunction, before contracting another marriage.

He said that Jimoh refused to appear in court for once since the case was mentioned in June and did not send a representative to the court.

He added that Jimoh was served personally by the court bailiff, Mr Dangana Bawa, who tendered a proof of service to the court.

Earlier, Saka told the court that she got married to Jimoh under Islamic Law in 2022, adding that the marriage did not produce any children.

She, however, told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage and begged the court to dissolve the marriage on grounds of dislikeness and irreconcilable differences.

“I pray to the court to dissolve my marriage by way of “Khuli”, I am ready to refund the dowry of N50,000 to the respondent,” she said. (NAN)