Court activities resume in Lagos September 26

By Henry Ojelu, Lagos

After over one month of official recess, High Courts in Lagos State will resume sitting on September 26.

Announcing activities to mark the commencement of the state’s 2023/2024 legal year, Acting Chief Registrar of the High Court, Tajudeen Elias, said the new legal year thanksgiving service would be held simultaneously at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, and Lagos Central Mosque on Monday, September 25.

Elias said the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, will be inspecting the Guard of Honour immediately after mosque and church services at High Court of Lagos, Osborne Foreshore Court Complex, Ikoyi Lagos.

According to him, court activities will officially commence from Tuesday, September 26.