Couple docked in Ondo for N6.4m fraud

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A couple, Olubayo and Suliya Temitope, have been docked before an Ore Chief Magistrate Court, in Ondo state, for alleged N6.4 m fraud.

Olubayo is 45 years old while their wife Suliya is 25 years old

They were charged to court on two counts charge of fraud and obtaining money under false pretence.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Muyideen Yekini, said that the defendants committed the offences between January and August 2023, at Kajola in Araromi-Obu, Ondo State.

Yekini, told the court that the defendants conspired to commit a felony to obtain money under false pretence.

He alleged that the couple fraudulently obtained the sum of N6,470,000 from one Kazeem Mojirade Sarufat and Kazeem Morufat, with the pretense of supplying them kegs of palm oil which they failed to do, but converted the money to their use.

The offences, according to him, contravene Sections 516, 419 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

When the charges were read the couple pleaded not guilty to the offences leveled against them.

The police prosecutor, sought an adjournment to enable him study the case file and prepare his witnesses for trial.

Yekini prayed the court to transfer the case file to Araromi-Obu Magistrate Court.

The defence counsel, Mr. O. J Ikudaisi, who however, did not oppose the application made by the prosecutor, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in most liberal terms.

But the police prosecutor, opposed to the granting of the bail application by the defense counsel.

Yekini, said the couple would abused the privilege, if granted.

But in his ruling, the trial Chief Magistrate, B. A Ikusika, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties in like sum.