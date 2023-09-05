Coup: Stay away from politics, Alake tells Military

File image for illustration.

By James Ogunnaike

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo has faulted any military intervention in governance, stressing that military has no role to play in governance of any country across the globe.

Oba Gbadebo, a retired military officer, said this while reacting to the recent coup in Niger Republic and Gabon, during an interactive session with newsmen, as parts of activities marking his 80th birthday celebration scheduled to kick start on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The monarch emphasized that rather than for the military to engage in irrelevant coups, they should focus on their constitutional role of defending their countries from any external intrusion, stressing that governance is meant for politicians

He said, “the military has constitutional roles to play, it is written in the constitution of every nation and I will appeal to the military to keep to its constitutional role because governance is not the work of the military and we all saw what happened in 1998 in Nigeria before the change of government in 1999”.

“So, let everybody play his role for which the constitution given him, the role the constitution assigned to each person is what that person should follow or what the group of people should follow. If politicians are making mistakes, let them make mistakes, they will correct themselves, they will get better and better still and Nigeria will get stronger at the end of the day.

Speaking the the state of insecurity in the country, Oba Gbadebo commended both federal and state governments for their at ensuring peace in the country.

He said, though security is a major responsibility of government, but the citizens must play their parts towards ensuring security. They should not leave the issue of security to government alone. They should join hands with security agencies by providing necessary information, when need arises.

He added that, “it is only in a secured and peaceful state that businesses can thrive and investors will be willing to invest.

“I’m sure nobody is happy about the security situation in Nigeria, but it is a major government business, the security of lives and properties is a major job of any that is worth being called government.

“The new government is working hard on this, but security is the business of all of us so we must work in tandem with the security agencies if we want to sleep with our two eyes closed.

“We must report any strange movement, we must report anything that will later turn out to be dangerous to the lives of our people. Nobody brings money into a country where there is insecurity, so investment can never come here if the investor himself cannot even visit his establishment and see what is being done with his money.

“So let us make it a business of everybody to work with security agencies and government to make Nigeria a safer place.”

Highlighting some of the activities lined up for the 80th birthday of Oba Gbadebo, the Aro of Egbaland, Chief Oluyinka Kufile, hinted that about 2000 indigenes of Abeokuta and its environs will benefit from free health screening and drugs dispensation, while another 1000 will benefit in the free eye screening and treatment, with provision for surgeries, where necessary.

He said, the celebration is to appreciate God for the peace, tranquillity and progress in Egbaland, stressing that the Committee has come up with a week-long programme of activities for a befitting celebration.

“There will also be chieftaincy investiture to recognize the contributions of eminent Egba sons and daughters and other good individuals to Egbaland, Ogun State and Nigeria.

“While the above is ongoing, there will be a visit to the Daniel Akintonde School of the physically challenged, Stella Obasanjo Orphanage Home, the Lepers’ Colony, Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro, Abeokuta.

“By the wishes of the celebrant for emphasis on appreciation and thanksgiving to Almighty God, there would be a Muslim prayer and a Catholic Mass to be followed with an interdenominational Church Service at the Cathedral of St.Peters, Ake”, Kufile said.

“A major programme of interest to the celebrant is the turning of the sod and the foundation laying of the New Abeokuta City Hall.

“By Alake’s belief that in seven years, Abeokuta settlement will mark 200 years, it would be befitting for the edifice

to have been completed in commemoration of Abeokuta settlement.