Coup: Four Nollywood movies about revolution

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nollywood has always been a veritable tool that mirrors the society and governance. Telling a story to entertain and set a platform where middle and lower-class can be drawn into the realisation that bad governance is as old as man and radical revolution is attainable is difficult; however, a few Nollywood movies have pulled it off already.

In recent times, the concept of revolution seems to be gaining more mileage in Africa with Africans gradually preparing to resist all form of bad governance — oppression, totalitarianism and sit-tightism.

The African continent, in recent times, has been plunged into a bout of revolution. Consequently, the revolution has been a form of power usurpation. Within 2020 till date, Africa has witnessed not less 6 military coups spanning from Burkina Faso, Sudan, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Gabon. In Niger and Gabon, both Heads of States have been confined into solitaire until further actions are carried out.

Meanwhile, here is a look into five Nollywood movies about radical revolution on bad governance and sit-tightism.

Saworoide by Tunde Kelani

Tunde Kelani’s Saworo Ide revels on a tapestry of bad governance and a successful coup that follows it. Olapite rules with a heavy hand over the townspeople of Jogbo after he dubiously gets the seat of power via a series of electoral malpractices.

An intended approach to prevent the angry masses coming after him leads Lapite to get himself armed military for protection. As the play comes to an end, Lagata (Head of the military) takes over power from Lapite and kills him in the process.

Saworo Ide successfully showcases the high-handedness of political wannabes and overambitiousness of military officers.

76 by Ramsey Noah

Every thematic concern that 76 exemplifies is still relevant in the political and military space of Nigeria.

Although it seems to deviate from the intended narrative of military coup, 76 tells the story of a stashed officer and his wife in an atmosphere aspiring to carry out a coup.

The narrative unfolds through the perspectives of a pregnant young woman and her husband, a soldier facing allegations of his role in the 1976 military coup and the assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, Nigeria’s Head-of-State at the time. This gripping political thriller draws its inspiration from the tumultuous events in Nigeria four decades ago, shedding light on the experiences of a highly regarded army captain and his pregnant wife as his forced involvement in a failed coup becomes a national sensation.

Jagun Jagun by Femi Adebayo

Jagun Jagun rules a kingdom with power and valour and sets forth to take away anybody or anything that comes his way. The movie transcends from a spectre of cinematographic allure to a portrayal of political malady as there appears to be a takeaway message towards the end of the movie.

As expected, the powerful warlord is antagonized by teeming youths who have come to learn warfare in his kingdom. As the movie climaxes away, there is an indication that social and political office holders drive youths into delusion of prosperity. But for the revolutionary move, it would have continued.

Agogo Eewo by Tunde Kelani

Although Agogo Eewọ takes a different dimension from the rest in this list, it still points towards the sit-tightism syndrome that has taken over the political scene of Africa. The movie provides a sequel to Saworo Ide in that it, in a way, follows the sequence of the plot of the movie.

Also, a revolutionary movement hits the town to usurp the seats of the corrupt chiefs and political office holders. They take to the streets, unite their voices and eventually force the Chief Head to take step to dethroning the corrupt chiefs.

Of course, Nollywood has shown its relevance in the past and will forever show it.