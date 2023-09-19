Corruption: US urges Nigeria to digitise govt services

*Says stable Naira to economic growth, foreign investment

The United States yesterday called for the digitisation of government services in Nigeria stressing this is critical to curbing corruption in the country

U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, made this call at a press briefing in Lagos to round up a three-day visit to Nigeria.

Adeyemo also said that achieving a stable Naira is critical to the growth of Nigeria’s economy as well as attracting foreign investment into the country.

