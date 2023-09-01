Corps members, Nigeria’s source of pride – NYSC director

Mr Oluwole Amusan, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director, of South-West Zone, has described corps’ members as the pride of the nation.

Amusan said this while speaking to the 2023 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko on Friday.

The director appealed to members of the corps not to embark on frivolous journeys or night travels, saying that the highways are not safe at night.

Amusan said, “My dear corps members, research and statistics have shown that corps members who travel at night and those without official permission account for the larger percentage of corps members who met their untimely death in the course of the national service.

“We are not against your travelling, but caution must be taken against unwarranted and frivolous journeys.

“The nation that has invested so much in you, as well as your parents who have laboured are constantly praying and earnestly waiting for that period when they will eat the fruits of their labour.

“And it saddens the heart when the unexpected happens as a result of unwarranted journeys.”

Amusan advised the corps members to see life from a positive perspective so that the leadership training they would be exposed to in the camp would be handy for them when the time to navigate the challenges of life emerged.

He charged them to leverage the opportunity offered by the NYSC’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

Earlier while briefing the visiting Director, the State Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Ani, disclosed that the corps members and indeed the entire camp community had been looking forward to hosting him.

She stated that the corps members had cooperated and shown understanding with the management in resolving all the observations raised, which was meant to make the camp exciting and enjoyable.

Ani charged the corps members to learn from the administrator, who, she said, had devoted his productive years to mentoring youths and shaping their lives towards positive contributions to nation-building.