CORBON calls for prosecution of suspected fake engineer in Akwa Ibom

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, CORBON, has called for immediate prosecution of a suspected fake engineer who allegedly performed engineering tasks that led to the collapse of a building in Akwa Ibom.

This was even as he said if prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Builders (Registration, etc.) Act, it would serve as a deterrent to stop quackery in the country.

Vanguard reports that the Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Wednesday paraded a fake Engineer, one Felix Anietie Udoh, the site engineer who supervised the construction of a collapsed four-storey building located at No. 3 Imam Street, behind Zenith Bank, Uyo, the state capital.

The Registrar and Secretary to Council, Bldr. Adetunji Adeniran, made the call in a statement, personally signed by him, Monday, in Abuja.

Speaking further, he said following a thorough review of the Register of Builders in Nigeria, established pursuant to Sections 8 (1), (2) and 9 (1), (2) of the Builders Registration Act CAP B.13 LFN 2004, the name Felix Anietie Udo was not contained in the register of Builders, licensed to practice in Nigeria as of September 5, 2023.

According to him, “In line with its commitment to work with Government agencies in the effort to eradicate quackery in practice, Council strongly requests and urges that the said Felix Anietie Udo be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Builders (Registration, etc.) Act.

“Council offers our support and willingness to testify and support the prosecution of the suspect in every way possible. Council states without any fear of contradiction that to date, no Builder has been involved in managing the production process of any collapsed building in Nigeria”, he added.

Adeniran, however, urged Nigerians to be cautious when selecting a builder for their construction projects.

“Council enjoins members of the public to protect their investments and be discerning, by engaging only Registered Builders for production of building construction projects.

“While list of Registered Builders, licenced to practice in Nigeria would soon be circulated publicly, enquiries on Builders could be directed to the Council at the addresses and contact numbers indicated. Be wise, avoid Quackery on your building projects, engage Professional Builders”, he said.