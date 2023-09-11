Controversy trails sale of Eni onshore oil assets to Oando

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE oil and gas industry was, weekend, thrown into controversy over the sale of Eni’s subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, NAOC, oil assets – Oil Mining Lease, OMLs 60, 61, 62, and 63 – to Oando Oil Limited, OOL.

The controversy is based on the fact that ExxonMobil was previously stopped from selling its entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, MPNU, to Seplat Energy Plc.

Industry leaders, who spoke to Vanguard in different interviews, yesterday, said they expected similar trend as the government had agreed that such assets should be utilised to enable the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, a fully-owned subsidiary of NNPC Limited, build its capacity to becoming a major exploration and producing company.

According to them, they were shocked to note the smooth sailing of the Eni/Oando deal, thus provoking Seplat Energy and other parties.

For instance, the National President of Oil and Gas Service Providers Association of Nigeria, Mazi Colman Obasi, said: “I cannot understand why the two cases are treated differently. I expect the government to be fair and transparent to all investors.”

Similarly, Lead Promoter, EnergyHub Nigeria, Prof. Felix Amieyeofori, said: “This is a new government that is making efforts to attract private investors and needs to send the right signals to the global community. It should also be known that Oando had successfully acquired Eni’s assets before for development. There seems to be trust that informs the current transaction by Eni.”

Already, the NNPC Limited has clarified that it is not against the sale of shares by Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, NAOC, to Oando Oil Limited.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, NNPC Chief Corporate Communications Officer, GarbaDeen Muhammad, stated: “It has come to our notice that a routine communication in the form of a letter written by NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL) to its JV Partner, Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited is being interpreted to suggest that NNPC Ltd is opposed to the sale of NAOC shares to Oando PLC. This is not correct.