Contracts Variations: I didn’t report Bello to EFCC, ICPC – Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike on Saturday denounced social media reports that he has dragged his predecessor Muhammad Musa Bello before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission ICPC over sundry allegations including contracts variations.

“We categorically and unequivocally state that these reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever. The FCT Minister, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, has indeed expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of certain projects, amongst other observations which he very publicly expressed”, Director, Press, in the office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye said in a statement.

He said at no point did he contemplate or authorize any action by anyone within or outside the FCT Administration to invite the EFCC or ICPC to investigate the former FCT Minister in connection with these or any other matters.

“The online story in question is nothing more than a product of the imagination of its authors and is clearly designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion among the general public.

“We view such misinformation with great concern and urge the public and well-meaning Nigerians to exercise caution and discernment when encountering such unfounded reports.

“The FCT Minister remains focused on his responsibilities to ensure the efficient and transparent administration of the Federal Capital Territory. Any actions or decisions taken by the FCTA in this regard will be communicated through official channels and in accordance with due process.

“We hereby advise the general public to disregard the story in its entirety, as it is nothing but a deliberate attempt to spread fake news and create unnecessary tensions”, he added.

A viral message on the Whatsapp platform had stated; “Hon Minister Of FCT Hon Wike write to EFCC and ICPC to Invite former Minister of FCT Mallam Muhammed M Bello to explain how he Award 1 kM Road from Gaduwa Estate juntion to NCDC Office at the Cost of 4Billion Naira and paid in full and Award a contract of 10 Billion later jack up to 119 Billion , award Contract of 50 Billion later jack up to 200 Billion, award contract of 6 Billion and later jack up to 70 Billion, Award of emergency maitanance of Usman Dam at the cost of 9 Billion and paid in full without any BOQ and so many procurement infraction. Leave debt of over 1.2 trillion to FCT without anything show.approval of green areas to residential houses and Converting Residential Houses in Wuse 2, Maitama Gana Street, Garki into Commercial in contrary to the Abuja master plan”.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to improve road infrastructure in the FCT, Wike will on Monday, flag-off the re-surfacing and rehabilitation of existing roads and remedial works on bridges of major roads in the FCT.

“The re-surfacing project which will cover 135 roads within Garki, Wuse, Gwarimpa and Maitama Districts will give the resurfaced roads a new lease of life.

“The flag-off ceremony will take place along the Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, Abuja. This will be the first major infrastructural development project of the Minister, who has expressed his determination to ensure a rapid infrastructural development of the nation’s capital”, said Ogunleye.